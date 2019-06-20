ALTON - RISE II, an art gallery curated by Warm Soda Magazine is currently on display at Old Bakery Beer Company.

The event features works of art done by regional artists of color.

Named after a reference to a poem by St. Louis Native, Maya Angelou. A closing ceremony for the gallery will take place this Friday from 6-9 p.m. at Old Bakery Beer Company. The seven artists of color, Zachary Boren of Alton, Cyrhen Songs of Alton, Kionna Rochelle of Mascoutah, Bishop Kamusinga of Elsah, Daniel Jefferson of St. Louis, Keely Brown of St. Louis and Kim Ji-Woo of St. Louis will be available to speak about the art presented in the gallery.

Two musical performances will also accompany the gallery closing event, including Demetrius Webb, known as Beverly Valley who is performing an acoustic set, and

Alton's Brandon Lovett. A group called Sistah Speaks will be presenting a spoken word presentation called "The Sanctuary" as well. Songs, who also helped organize the event, said its purpose was to give space to artists of color in the area.

"Well, our initial idea for it, was that our communities of colors are most often overlooked and ignored, especially in our art scene, so we wanted to do a show with all local artists of color and give it a poignant name," she said in a Facebook message.

"Zachary, I believe came up with RISE referencing Maya Angelou's famous poem."

