JERSEYVILLE - The Jerseyville Christmas Festival is returning to ring in the holiday spirit from 5 to 8 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 12, headquartered at the Jersey Banking Center vacant lot across from the Jersey County Business Association office (in between BP & HR Block).

Molly Rowling of the JCBA, is coordinating the effort with business and volunteers.

“With the help of our fabulous committee members and JCBA members, we are gearing up for what is sure be the biggest and best Christmas Festival in many years here in downtown Jerseyville,” Rowling said.

“It is a big deal. This started with a couple different community members reaching out to me and it is turning into an awesome event. A lot of participants are donating their time to something that I hold very dear to me. You can tell they love Jerseyville offering to do this on Saturday night.”

The Christmas Festival has become a thing of the past in recent years, with some downtown Jerseyville businesses closing. There has been a resurgence of business openings in downtown Jerseyville in recent months after much work on the part of the city, county and JCBA. Rowling is in hopes to revitalize the event and get many in the community out, along with having a lot of business participation with decoration, etc.

“We want this to be a Saturday night for families to come and not only walk around the downtown business area, but have food, coffee, cocoa, horse carriage and shuttle rides and see what downtown Jerseyville and State Street has to offer. I think it will be beautiful. A lot of businesses are decorating.”

Rowling is asking for help with some of the following:

Inflatable Blow Up Christmas Décor of any size or quantity

Christmas lights

Garland

Downtown businesses- Are asked to decorate your storefronts (Consider outlining your upstairs windows in lights as well

Outlying business away from downtown- Donation of your decorations for the night

Hay bales /blankets (Preferably Christmas-themed or plaid)

What’s in store for the evening:

Free showing of The Polar Express at the Stadium Theatre (12 noon) * Canned food item donation *

* Live music by Outlaw Opry

Santa & Elves (Will arrive on fire truck down State Street)

Free photo with Santa

Horse and carriage rides to view the lights

Pony rides

Food vendors

Coffee, cocoa, desserts and much more

Kids karaoke

Christmas caroling

Showing of short Christmas films for kids

Face painting

