GRAFTON, ILLINOIS - The Loading Dock will be celebrating the 2020 New Year by dropping 2,020 balloons on their ice skating rink on New Year’s Eve. The 1st Annual Balloon Drop will take place at 8pm, but the rink will be open from 12-10pm. Skating admission is $10,50, skate rental is $5, however there is no charge for spectators.

As always, The Loading Dock’s full menu and bar will be available in the rink.

“We think the kids will love it…and parents too,” says Afton Hughes, Event Coordinator at The Loading Dock. “They can bring the kids for ice skating and have them in bed by 10pm.”

In addition to the NYE Party, The Loading Dock hosts birthday and holiday parties. To book your event, please contact The Loading Dock at 618-786-3494 or loadingdock@gtec.com.

The Loading Dock’s outdoor patio remains open throughout the season for guests to eagle watch and enjoy the breathtaking scenery.

Rates:

All Day Skate Pass: $10.50

Skate Rental: $5

Hours:

Friday: 5pm-10pm

Saturday: 12pm-10pm

Sunday: 12pm-8pm

Holiday Hours:

Open DAILY 12pm-10pm December 23-January 5.

Open 12pm-5pm Christmas Eve

Closed Christmas Day

The Loading Dock is known as a top St. Louis entertainment destination featuring stunning river views, outdoor dining, live music, monthly flea markets, overnight accommodations, and seasonal ice skating in scenic Grafton, Illinois.

