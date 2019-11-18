Riley Vickrey to Sign Letter of Intent on Wednesday at Marquette Catholic Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. ALTON - Marquette Catholic High School in Alton today announced the signing of senior cross country/track star Riley Vickrey. Riley will be running cross country for the Missouri Southern State University women’s Lions at Joplin, Mo. Riley just finished her cross country season by qualifying for the State 1A Cross Country Tournament in Peoria last Saturday. Article continues after sponsor message The signing will take place in the Commons at Marquette Catholic High School at 3:10 p.m. on Wednesday, November 20, 2019. More like this: Print Version Submit a Sports Tip Trending