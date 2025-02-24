CARLINVILLE - The Carlinville High School math team achieved notable success at the Illinois Council of Teachers of Mathematics (ICTM) regional competition held at Southwestern Illinois College (SWIC) on Saturday. Competing against various schools, the team secured a second-place finish overall, trailing only Highland High School.

Among the standout individual performances, C.J. Matthews earned a third-place finish in Algebra I, while the Algebra I team claimed first place. In the Algebra II category, Riley Owsley took first place, with Elyse Eldred finishing third, contributing to the team's overall second-place finish in that category. Sam Wilson also excelled, securing first place in PreCalculus, and Gurveer Singh finished third, helping the PreCalculus team to a second-place finish.

Article continues after sponsor message

In addition to individual honors, the competition featured a variety of team events. The junior/senior eight-person team finished in second place, while the calculator team, consisting of Sam Wilson, Gurveer Singh, Riley Owsley, Danielle Furness, and C.J. Matthews, took first place. The freshman/sophomore two-person team also secured second place, and the oral competition team of Matthew Eldred and Elyse Eldred earned first place.

Darrin DeNeve, a Carlinville High math teacher and also athletic director, said the success of the Carlinville math team highlights the dedication and talent of its members, who traveled to the competition.

Participants included Riley Ambrose, Alyssa Beck, Taylor Brandenburg, Cameron Cooper, Hadley Dugan, Charlee Dugger, Elyse Eldred, Matthew Eldred, Danielle Furness, Annalee Johns, Michael Kaganich, C.J. Matthews, Lillian McCurley, Riley Owsley, Anna Petrovich, Bailey Rodgers, Gurveer Singh, Avery Troutwine, Hannah Wilson, and Sam Wilson.

More like this: