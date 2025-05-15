EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville pitcher Riley Nelson helped her own cause with a two-run homer over the left field fence, which landed on the junior varsity field next door, to climax a five-run sixth inning that turned out to be the difference, as the Tigers took an 8-6 win over Columbia in a softball game played Wednesday afternoon, May 14, 2025, at the Edwardsville District 7 Sports Complex.

The homer by Nelson turned out to be critical, as the Eagles rallied back from an 8-2 seventh inning deficit to score four runs in the inning, before Kylie LIntker, who came in at the start of the inning, shut the door and saved the game for Nelson and the Tigers.

"Columbia's always has great hitting and great pitching, so it gave us a great non-conference game there," Tigers coach Caty Happe said. "We were able to score some in the sixth to give us a cushion, and we needed it."

Nelson came through when it mattered most with her bat, with her homer turning out to be the difference in the game.

"It was awesome to see, and to come through with that huge home run on the JV field," Happe said.

The Tigers are now 21-7, after defeating East St. Louis the day before, and still have some important games down the stretch in preparing for the IHSA Class 4A playoffs, which start up at the end of May.

"I am excited," said Happe when asked about the Tigers' final games of the regular season. "We've got a couple of big games ahead of us, to test us to get ready for postseason, then, hopefully, playing our best ball."

Nelson started strong, retiring the first five batters before Madeline Frein reached on a slow roller that was fumbled by the first baseman for an error, then Sam Augustine drew a walk. Emily Webb then doubled home Frein and sent Augustine to third on an RBI double to give the Eagles the lead 1-0. The Tigers were able to prevent further damage in the inning, then Nelson relaxed and held Columbia in check from the third through fifth innings.

Paige Froess was able to keep Edwardsville at bay in the circle for the first four innings, getting key outs to strand runners on base, but the Tigers broke through at took the lead for good in the fifth. Back-to-back bunt singles by Grace Oertle and Amelia Wilfong, along with a walk to Brooke Burris, loaded the bases, when Oertle scored on a passed ball to make it 1-1. Nelson flew to right, with Wifong and Burris tagging and advancing to second and third, respectively, with Wifong scoring when the throw to third got away to give the Tigers the lead for good at 2-1. Audrey De La Torre Cruz singled home Burris to give Edwardsville a 3-1 lead after five.

The Eagles pulled back to within 3-2 in the top of the sixth, with doubles by Reagan Jarrard and Harlie Rainbold scoring Jarrard. Columbia was threatened further by loading the bases, but Nelson was able to get out of the jam.

One out singles by Maggie Bray and Oertle started the Tiger sixth, with a Burris single scoring Bray and Oertle scoring on an error. Sophie Antonini singled home Burris to make it 6-2 before Nelson hit her climactic homer over the fence in left field to make the score 8-2.

Lintker came on in relief of Nelson in the seventh, and gave up a hit to Elle Van Breusegen, who went to third when the right fielder dropped a Reagan Mathews fly ball for an error. Van Breusegen scored on a RBI by Froess, and two more runs scored on another error to cut the lead to 8-5. A sacrifice fly by Frein scored Paige Webb, but Lintker got the final out to save the game for Nelson and the Tigers 8-6.

Burris ended up with two hits and a RBI for Edwardsville, while Antonini had a hit, Nelson had two hits, including her two-run homer, which accounted for her RBIs on the day, De La Torre Cruz had a hit and RBI, Oertle came up with a pair of hits, and WIlfong also had a hit. Nelson went six innings inside the circle, and picked up the win, allowing two runs, one earned, on five hits, walking two and striking out one, while Lintker got the save, throwing in the seventh and allowed four run, two earned on two hits, walking none and striking out none.

Van Breusegen came up with a hit for the Eagles, while Froess had a hit and an RBI, Jarrard had a hit, Frein also had a hit and an RBI, Augustine had a pair of hits, and Rainbolt had a hit and an RBI. Froess went all the way inside the circle, allowing eight runs, seven earned, on nine hits, walking two and fanning four.

Columbia is now 20-5, and next play at Salem on Thursday, and finishes the regular season Friday against Piasa Southwestern at home, both games starting at 4:30 p.m.

Edwardsville goes to 21-7, and play a critical Southwestern Conference game Thursday at Belleville East, then play at Jersey on Friday, and host Civic Memorial on Tuesday, with all games starting at 4:30 p.m.

Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.

