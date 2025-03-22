EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville senior softball pitcher Riley Nelson had herself a big day, throwing two perfect innings and hitting two home runs, with the Tigers scoring seven runs in the first two innings each, then scoring five times in the third to take a 19-2 win over Breese Central in Edwardsville's home softball opener Friday afternoon at the Edwardsville Sports Complex.

The Tigers' bats have exploded for 31 runs in their first two games of the season, scoring 12 in their season-opening win over Freeburg on Tuesday, with everyone in the lineup contributing.

"We've been focused on offense this year, so it's good to see the bats come alive," Caty Happe, Edwardsville's girls softball head coach, said.

Nelson is off to a great start, and her big game at the plate. Happe is very pleased with her being a team player as well.

"For sure," Happe said. "And she knows we've got to get everybody else some innings, so she's such a team player, and I'm really glad her at-bats panned out for her today. She's been having great at-bats at practice, so to see her bring it over to the game is good."

The four home runs hit on the day for the Tigers has been indicative of how well the team has started off.

"The girls worked hard in the offseason," Happe said, "so we're hoping it continues to pay off."

The Tigers are now, 2-0, and that's the most important thing.

"We've got a tough week ahead of us, so it's good to get some confidence under our belts, and move into next week," Coach Happe said.

The Cougars kept hanging in and battling the whole game, and were rewarded with a pair of runs in the top of the fourth.

"They never quit," Happe said. "They're traditionally such a good program, and just a tough day for their pitchers today, because we hit the ball. But they're going to be able to compete."

After retiring the Cougars in order in the top of the first, Edwardsville went to work, getting back-to-back singles by Amelia Wilfong and Brooke Burris before Nelson unleashed her first homer, clearing the fence in right-center to give the Tigers an early 3-0 lead. After the first out, Grace Oertle singled and stole second, with Audrey De La Torre Cruz doubling home Oertle to make it 4-0. Before the end of the inning, De La Torre Cruz, Marley Fox, and Sophie Antonini had come around to score, with Burris picking up an RBI single, to take a 7-0 advantage.

In the second, Lily Stone hit a leadoff homer to make the score 8-0, De La Torre Cruz also hit a solo shot, and Nelson had her second homer of the game, over the fence in left-center, as Edwardsville scored seven more times, with Oertle, Fox, Antonini, and Wilfong also scoring, to put the Tigers up 14-0. In the third, an RBI single by Antonini and a bases loaded walk were the highlights as the Tigers scored five more times to go ahead 19-0.

Edwardsville pitching has set the Cougars down in order in the first three innings, but in the top of the fourth, Central was rewarded for their efforts, Karli Tholie led off with a double to the fence, and scored on a RBI hit by Claire Albers, who scored herself on a RBI single by Kate Johnson. The final two batters both struck out, ending the game via the 15-run rule as the Tigers took their 19-2 win.

The Cougars are now 0-2, and next play at home against Alton on Monday, then host Odin/Patoka/Sandoval on Wednesday, and travel to Staunton on Thursday, with all games starting at 4:30 p.m.

The Tigers go to 2-0, and play at Gillespie on Monday, then host Piasa Southwestern on Wednesday, and play a doubleheader at Chatham Glenwood next Friday, Mar. 28, all games starting at 4:30 p.m.

