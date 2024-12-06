JERSEYVILLE – The Civic Memorial Eagles maintained control throughout the game, defeating the Jersey Panthers 57-42 on Friday night.

The Eagles took an early lead, finishing the first quarter ahead 12-10. They continued to build on their advantage in the second quarter, leading 33-24 at halftime.

Article continues after sponsor message

In the third quarter, Civic Memorial held a 48-35 lead, and they closed out the game with an 8-6 advantage in the final quarter.

Riley Lamb was the standout performer for the Eagles, scoring 22 points, while August Frankford contributed 13 points.

For the Panthers, Abe Kribs led with 18 points, and Jaxon Brunaugh added 14 points.

More like this: