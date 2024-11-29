ROXANA — The Civic Memorial basketball team maintained control throughout their matchup against Alton Marquette, securing a 57-39 victory in the Hoopsgiving Classic on Friday.

CM established an early advantage, leading 15-12 after the first quarter. They extended their lead to 33-19 by halftime, demonstrating a strong offensive performance. The team continued to build on their lead in the third quarter, finishing the period at 41-32.

In the final quarter, CM outscored Alton Marquette 16-7, solidifying their win.

Riley Lamb was the standout player for CM, contributing 15 points, while Charlie Kilpatrick added 13 points to the team’s total.

Marquette Catholic was led by Cameron Golike, who scored 11 points, and Chase Jones, who contributed 7 points.

With this victory, CM will advance to compete for the fifth-place trophy, while Alton Marquette will play for the seventh-place trophy on Saturday.

