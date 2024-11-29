ROXANA — The Civic Memorial basketball team maintained control throughout their matchup against Alton Marquette, securing a 57-39 victory in the Hoopsgiving Classic on Friday.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

CM established an early advantage, leading 15-12 after the first quarter. They extended their lead to 33-19 by halftime, demonstrating a strong offensive performance. The team continued to build on their lead in the third quarter, finishing the period at 41-32.

Article continues after sponsor message

In the final quarter, CM outscored Alton Marquette 16-7, solidifying their win.

Riley Lamb was the standout player for CM, contributing 15 points, while Charlie Kilpatrick added 13 points to the team’s total.

Marquette Catholic was led by Cameron Golike, who scored 11 points, and Chase Jones, who contributed 7 points.

With this victory, CM will advance to compete for the fifth-place trophy, while Alton Marquette will play for the seventh-place trophy on Saturday.

More like this:

Lady Explorers Overcome Early Deficit for Regional Playoff Win
Feb 15, 2025
CM Lady Eagles Fall Short in Thrilling Sectional Semifinal Match
Feb 25, 2025
Marquette's Defense Holds Roxana to Just 17 Points
Jan 24, 2025
Explorers Get Out to 20-0 Lead, Hold Off Oilers In Regional Quarterfinal
Feb 24, 2025
Eagles' Fast Start Leads To Regional Title Against Highland
Feb 20, 2025

 