Ri’Kyron Nathan Lee Burkes
Name: Ri’Kyron Nathan Lee Burkes
Parents: Chandra Gilchrest and Rickey Burkes, Jr. of Alton
Birth weight: 6 lbs 2 oz
Birth Length: 19 ½ inches
Time : 8:23 AM
Date: July 26, 2016
Hospital: OSF St. Anthony’s
Siblings: Rickey K. Burkes III
Grandparents: Ronald & Shelia Gilchrese, Alton; Rickey Burkes, Sr., Fayettville, AK; Natalie Wheeler, Alton, Deceased
Great Grandparents: L. Delores Wheeler & Nathaniel Wheeler of Alton; Louise Allen, Chicago; Lloren & Fliming Bradshaw, Edwardsville; Charles Gilchrese & Nellie Gilchrese, Deceased
