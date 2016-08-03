Name: Ri’Kyron Nathan Lee Burkes

Parents: Chandra Gilchrest and Rickey Burkes, Jr. of Alton

Birth weight:   6 lbs  2 oz

Birth Length:   19 ½ inches

Time :   8:23 AM

Date:   July 26, 2016

Hospital:   OSF St. Anthony’s

Siblings:  Rickey K. Burkes III

Grandparents: Ronald & Shelia Gilchrese, Alton; Rickey Burkes, Sr., Fayettville, AK; Natalie Wheeler, Alton, Deceased

Great Grandparents:  L. Delores Wheeler & Nathaniel Wheeler of Alton; Louise Allen, Chicago; Lloren & Fliming Bradshaw, Edwardsville; Charles Gilchrese & Nellie Gilchrese, Deceased

