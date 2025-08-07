GODFREY - Godfrey officials have announced a temporary closure of Ridgedale Drive starting Monday morning, Aug. 11, 2025, to allow Illinois American Water and its subcontractor, Loellke Plumbing, to relocate a water main line. The closure is part of preparations for a future roundabout construction project at West Delmar and Homer Adams.

The road will be closed to through traffic from West Delmar to Juniper Drive beginning at 7 a.m. and is expected to last at least one week during normal working hours. Staggered Type III barricades will be placed at both ends of the closure, with a full closure at the excavation site. A signed detour route using Juniper, Wannamaker, and West Delmar will be in place, and traffic control and signage will be established prior to the closure.

Chris Sichra, Godfrey’s Public Safety Administrator and Emergency Manager, said that local first responder agencies, mutual aid partners including fire, police, and EMS, as well as local bus companies and the Madison County Transit (MCT), have been notified to adjust their response routes accordingly.

Officials advise residents and motorists to plan alternate routes during the temporary shutdown to minimize disruptions.

