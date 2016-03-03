TROY - Jersey broke out to a 9-2 lead on Highland on Wednesday night in the IHSA Class 3A Triad Regional and was ahead 15-12 at the end of one, but Highland came back in the final three quarters to post a 70-61 win.

Zac Ridenhour again had a career night, scoring 31 points. Ridenhour was all over the floor in the second half, scoring 19 points. Jacob Witt had 11 points for Jersey, while Drake Kanallakan posted 10 points. Blake Wittman closed Jersey’s scoring with 3 points.

Article continues after sponsor message Learn about our advertising opportunities! "I credit Highland," Jersey coach Stote Reeder said. "They just made more plays than we did. Their transition offense was a train and we just couldn't stop it. We dominated the game when it was played in the half-court, but Highland was too much for us last night. We really should have had a 10-point lead at half, but that's how the game goes."

Austin Elledge led Highland with 21 points, Brode Portell added 14 points. led Highland with 21 points, Brode Portell added 14 points.

The game was tied at 27-all at the half, then Highland moved ahead 44-38 at the end of three. Highland outscored Jersey 26-23 in the final frame.

Highland (17-12) moves the regional championship game at 7 p.m. Friday against top-seeded Althoff (26-2). Jersey concludes its season with 16-15 record.

More like this: