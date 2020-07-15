SPRINGFIELD, ILLINOIS – Rick Parks, president and CEO of First National Bank of Waterloo, has been elected to serve on the Board of Directors of the Illinois Bankers Association (IBA). The election was held on June 16 during the organization’s virtual Annual Conference.

Parks has over 32 years of banking experience in the Metro-East area. Most of his focus has been in commercial banking, lending and cash management with small to medium sized banks including Magna Bank (n/k/a Regions Bank), Centrue Bank, TheBANK of Edwardsville (n/k/a Busey Bank) and now with First National Bank of Waterloo.

He has held management responsibilities for over 20 years and focuses on growing top-line revenue and building strong banking customer relationships. He serves on several non-profit boards including Leadership Council of Southwestern Illinois, St. Elizabeth Hospital Leadership Foundation, Boy Scouts of America, Greater St. Louis Fellowship of Christian Athletes, Monroe County Economic Development Corporation and Belleville Church of the Nazarene.

“The IBA is pleased and honored to have Rick on our board team,” said 2020-2021 IBA Chairman Brant Ahrens, CIBC. “He will be a great asset to the association’s board of directors.”

