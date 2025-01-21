CIVIC MEMORIAL 67, LITCHFIELD 53

The Eagles finished pool play with a 2-0 record, advancing to the championship semifinals on Friday, Jan. 24 at 7:30 p.m. from Simmons Gym where they’ll take on Mattoon.

No. 2 seeded CM beat 10th-seeded Nokomis 53-37 last Saturday to kick open the tournament and then handed the hosts Purple Panthers a 67-53 loss on a frigid Tuesday night.

It was CM’s eighth win in a row as it improved to 13-6 on the season.

On Tuesday, against the Panthers, Riley Lamb and Charlie Kilpatrick led the Eagles with 17 points each. Adam Ogden added 14 points, and August Frankford had eight.

TAYLORVILLE 53, ROXANA 29

The Shells split their pool play games, beating Father McGivney on Monday by a score of 64-46 and then losing to Taylorville on Tuesday.

The Tornadoes advance to the championship semifinals where they’ll take on top-seeded Triad on Friday, Jan. 24 at 6 p.m.

Drake Howard led Taylorville with 16 points. Baron Odam added 10, Clark Durbin had nine, and Owen Younker and Malique Pearse each had eight.

Aiden Stemm led the Shells with nine points while Jake Newton and Sean Maberry each had eight.

Roxana falls to 8-11 on the season and will play Marquette in the fifth-place bracket on Thursday, Jan. 23 at 6 p.m.

TRIAD 45, MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 15

The Explorers split their pool play games. They defeated Pana 52-48 on Monday in a game that Cameron Golike led with 25 points.

Triad then held the Explorers to a tournament-low 15 points, and it was also the fewest combined points by two teams in tournament history (60). The previous low number was 64 combined points.

The Knights are trying to win the tournament for the fourth time in five years having won it in 2020, 2023, and 2024. The past two years they beat Mississippi Valley Conference rivals CM in the championship game.

Carson Jones led the Explorers on Tuesday with seven points as Marquette falls to 9-11 on the season.

The Knights improved to 16-5 as it was their eighth win in a row. They were led by Drew Winslow and Nolan Keller with 10 points apiece. Tyler Thompson had nine and Lucas Thompson had eight.

Triad will play No. 4 seeded Taylorville in the championship semifinals on Friday, Jan. 24 at 6 p.m.

GREENVILLE 60, HILLSBORO 56

TOURNAMENT SCHEDULE

FIRST PLACE BRACKET

Friday, Jan. 24

(1) Triad vs. (4) Taylorville 6 p.m.

(2) CM vs. (11) Mattoon 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 25

Championship Game 7 p.m.

Third-Place Game 5:30 p.m.

FIFTH PLACE BRACKET

Thursday, Jan. 23

(8) Marquette vs. (5) Roxana 6 p.m.

(10) Nokomis vs. (3) Greenville 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 25

Fifth-Place Game 4 p.m.

Seventh-Place Game 2:30 p.m.

NINTH PLACE BRACKET

Thursday, Jan. 23

(9) Pana vs. (12) Father McGivney 6 p.m.

(7) Litchfield vs. (6) Hillsboro 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 25

Ninth-Place Game 12:30 p.m.

11th-Place Game 11 a.m.

