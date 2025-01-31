GODFREY – After nearly four years of service to the residents of Godfrey, Rick Lauschke is seeking another term as a Village Trustee in the upcoming April 1st Consolidated Election.

Trustee Lauschke believes that his diligent work effort and ability to have forward thinking were the keys to his first term. He believes that his work is not done yet, because Godfrey needs to tackle some long-term planning issues and modernize some of its internal procedures to ensure future growth.

“It is my sincere hope that the residents of Godfrey continue to show their faith and trust in my efforts. I would like to humbly ask for Godfrey’s vote and support on April 1. I am proud of our accomplishments over the last four years as we have expanded our recreational capabilities and worked on qualify of life issues,” Lauschke said. “Park and biking path expansions, road maintenance, and even dealing with water drainage events are just a few examples of the smaller details that sometimes go unnoticed.”



Rick’s background in business has prepared him for a key role as being a fiscal watchdog for the Village’s finances. Additionally, Godfrey’s strong cash position and low debt levels are crucial to keeping the Village’s low property tax rate.

“We have one of the lowest levels of municipal property tax lines in our region and that is due to a vibrant sales tax climate,” Lauschke said. “We must continue to recruit businesses into the Village to help reduce an over-reliance on property taxes.”

Rick Lauschke and his wife relocated back to the Riverbend area in 1992 and he spent time working in the local aviation industry. Since 2008, Lauschke has been active in real estate. As a real estate professional, Rick has held various leadership roles within his state and local associations. He currently serves as a real estate policy liaison to a local legislator and a director with Riverbend Head Start & Family Services. He has been active in various community organizations including Hayner Library Trustee, Wellspring/Centerstone Director, United Way Allocations, and Rotary Riverbend.





