ALTON - The 7th Annual Alton Cigar Event created by Derrick Richardson will be from 3 to 8 p.m. on Saturday, October 5, 2024, at Bluff City Grill, 424 East Broadway in Alton. This is a rain-or-shine event under the covered outdoor patio. Admission is free to the public.

Scott Biancardi, owner of STL Cigars, is amazingly skilled in the art of cigar-rolling, and will roll the cigar of your choice right in front of you. Brandon Shaw aka DJ Brando will be playing a mix of the oldies and the newest hits.

According to Richardson, he said this is the only annual cigar event in Alton right now. The Alton Cigar Event is seven years strong.

"Since I started the Alton Cigar Event it has been held at Bluff City Grill and Scott Biancardi has been the cigar roller," Richardson said. DJ Brando has been the DJ since 2021."

"This event is about fellowship and cigars," Richardson continued."Bluff City has wonderful food and drink selections for purchase.

"Every year the attendance gets bigger, and there is plenty of seating. Even if you don’t smoke cigars, come, and hang out and have a great time with us."