ALTON - Head over to Jacoby Arts Center from 6-8 p.m. on Dec. 2 for the Opening Reception of the newest exhibit “Art to Make You Smile” by Rich Brooks. Every First Friday of the month at Jacoby is a free fun open art night for the community and artists to explore the arts together. Everyone is welcome to join in on the fun.

This First Friday at Jacoby brings you a bright and beautiful collection of work by our featured artist, Rich Brooks, live music by Casting Runes, a St. Louis based band offering acoustic world music with guitar, drums, mandolin and vocals as well as culinary creations by Louie’s Pizzeria, a Sicilian pizza pop-up using the best ingredients possible from Alton and the surrounding areas.

What Rich Brooks has to say about “Art To Make You Smile” -

“This show was totally painted outside in the elements. I established an easel in front of my house as COVID was raging, on March 23, 2020. Since then I have painted nearly every day, as the news of COVID continued to pull our spirits and free life down. The first 100 paintings in 100 days were painted on one canvas, representing life lessons for people and especially for children.

"I created black and white drawings for the public to download each day. Then I converted to painting 4-foot by 4-foot paintings to make people smile. I have painted over 60 plus paintings, many will be on view at [Jacoby].”

Jacoby Arts Center is a nonprofit 501c3 organization dedicated to Engaging Imaginations & Enriching Lives in the Riverbend through Art. Located at 627 E. Broadway in Alton, IL. For more information, visit www.jacobyartscenter.org or call 618.462.5222.

Exhibits at Jacoby Art Center are made possible by Presenting Sponsor Simmons Hanly Conroy Law Firm. Jacoby Arts Center is funded in part by grants from the Arts and Education Council and Illinois Arts Council Agency with support from the National Endowment for the Arts.

