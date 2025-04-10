Our Daily Show Interview! Ribbons of Strength at Grip & Sip on April 26th

ALTON/COTTAGE HILLS - The Alton Memorial Health Services Foundation will host their annual Ribbons of Strength fundraiser to support local cancer patients.

On April 26, 2025, at Grip and Sip in Cottage Hills, community members are invited to enjoy a virtual golf scramble, raffles and more. They can also order a purple “ribbon” — a vinyl banner — with a message to commemorate a loved one who is fighting or who has passed from cancer. All proceeds from the event go to AMH’s charitable funds to help patients pay bills and manage the costs of their diagnosis.

“We all know someone. Unfortunately, cancer has affected us all in some way, shape or form,” explained Shannon Fraley, who helped organize the Ribbons of Strength event. “We try to take a little bit of the financial stress off of them so they can use the energy they have to focus on their treatments and getting better.”

The Ribbons of Strength fundraiser encourages people to reserve a ribbon, which will be compiled to create a “Wall of Honor” at the event. Fraley said some people will memorialize a loved one with a ribbon, and others will use their ribbon to show their support for someone who is currently battling cancer.

In recent years, Fraley and her team have wanted to increase participation in the fundraiser, which encouraged them to organize the golf scramble at Grip and Sip. There are still several tee times available. Whether or not you participate in the scramble, community members can still come out to enjoy the raffles, bar and more throughout the day on April 26.

On April 15, you can also dine for a cause at Roma’s Pizza in Bethalto. A portion of proceeds from take-out and dine-in sales will be donated to the Ribbons of Strength event.

All of the money raised through Ribbons of Strength goes directly back into the community. Proceeds are divided between the “You’ve Got a Friend” fund, which supports patients with breast cancer, and the “Extra Mile” fund, which supports other types of cancer.

These funds are used to pay bills, from house payments to car insurance. The aim is to ease the financial burden of a cancer diagnosis. Even with health insurance, Fraley noted that costs can quickly add up. AMH’s funds help mitigate this.

“Every dollar that we raise stays here local in the Riverbend area,” she said. “The days I get to pay somebody’s house payment for them and just see that relief on their face is worth every hard day. It’s just a great feeling, and I know that what I’m doing means something.”

She explained that the Ribbons of Strength event is often emotional, but it’s also a great chance to remember those who have been lost and support those who are undergoing cancer treatment. She encourages people to purchase a ribbon, dine at Roma’s on April 15, or come out to the event on April 26 for a fun day to support the program.

“This event, it’s not only a fundraiser. It’s really just honestly to be there for each other,” Fraley added. “Keeping it close to home and keeping quality healthcare here, that’s what the foundation is about, making sure that everything we need is here in our local community.”

For more information about Ribbons of Strength, including how to purchase a ribbon or sign up for a tee time at Grip and Sip, call the Alton Memorial Health Services Foundation Development Office at 618-463-7701. Visit their official Facebook page or their website at AltonMemorialHealthServicesFoundation.org to learn more.

