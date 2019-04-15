COLLINSVILLE - The City of Collinsville will be holding a Ribbon Cutting Ceremony and Open House on at 10 a.m. Wednesday, April 17, for the City’s new $20,000,000 state-of-the-art Water Treatment Plant. The new 5 million gallons per day facility, located at 9535 Collinsville Road, will replace the City’s 60-year-old facility.

The new facility was approved by the City Council in 2014. The Engineering and Design of the facility was completed by Hurst-Rosche of Hillsboro. Korte & Luitjohan Contractors, Inc. from Highland, was awarded the construction contract in November 2016. An official groundbreaking ceremony for the project was held in February 2017.

Article continues after sponsor message

More like this: