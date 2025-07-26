GLEN CARBON – Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois (GSofSI) is excited to announce that Build-A-Bear Workshop is now part of our council retail experience! Girl Scouts – as well as non-Girl Scouts – can now build a new furry friend at our retail location at 4 Ginger Creek Parkway in Glen Carbon.

To celebrate this new addition, GSofSI will hold two events and the public is invited to participate. Both events will take place at 4 Ginger Creek Parkway in Glen Carbon.

First, a ribbon cutting, in partnership with the Edwardsville/Glen Carbon Chamber of Commerce, will be held on Thursday, August 7 at 4:00 p.m. Light refreshments will be provided as well as a private sneak-peek of the forthcoming grand opening plans.

Next, join GSofSI for an exciting grand opening full of activities! On Saturday, August 9 from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., guests are invited to stop in and share in the fun. Tour and explore the Build-A-Bear party room, snap a pic at the photo booth, make and customize your own furry friend (purchase required), enjoy some specially-themed party snacks, and enjoy two free craft stations – the Friendship Rock Garden and the Be Dazzling Hair Studio. A special highlight will be the appearance of Bearemy, the lovable Build-A-Bear mascot, from 9:00 – 11:00 a.m.

At both events, guests are invited to support a donation drive of classroom supplies for teachers. By bringing a classroom supply item to donate – such as writing utensils, hand sanitizer, disinfecting wipes, dry erase markers, etc. – guests will receive $5 off a Build-A-Bear friend purchase (valid 8/9/25 only).

To learn more about the Build-A-Bear Workshop at Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois, visit www.gsofsi.org/bab. For more information about the ribbon cutting or grand opening, call 800-345-6858 or email customercare@gsofsi.org.

Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois serves nearly 6,400 girls and engages over 3,600 adults in 40 counties in Southern Illinois. Call 800-345-6858 or email customercare@gsofsi.org. Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois is a not-for-profit organization supported by United Ways, businesses, and individual donors throughout the region.

