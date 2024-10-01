EDWARDSVILLE - Riverbend Head Start & Family Services (RHSFS) is pleased to announce the completion of a new outdoor classroom and playground at its Edwardsville location. To mark the occasion, we’re hosting an open house on Monday, October 7, 2024 from 3 to 5 p.m. The address is 710 N. Main Street, Edwardsville, IL, 62025.

The event is open to the public. Our Edwardsville students and their parents have been invited, as well as other members of the agency and our Board of Directors. In addition, we have extended an invitation to many of our community supporters, sponsors and local dignitaries.

“When I first arrived at the center the playground was very difficult to oversee, due to it being split up into different sections,” says Center Supervisor Sammie Neumeister. “I was also very concerned with part of it being next to the main street. But now, our new nature-based outdoor classroom provides a relaxed atmosphere for the children to learn in a new creative way.”

Construction on the playground began in May and was completed in August. Those companies that took part in the construction of the playground include Spaces for Play and Greenup, both located in northern Illinois.

Funding was provided in part by donations from Rooted in Play, the Junior Service Club of Edwardsville/Glen Carbon, and the PNC Foundation. The latter also took part in helping to beautify the playground by providing volunteers to help install child-safe plants in the yard.