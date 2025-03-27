EDWARDSVILLE - Though only in fifth grade, Rhese Baker is a natural leader.

For her contributions, Rhese Baker is a Student of the Month for Albert Cassens Elementary School, Edwardsville Community Unit School District #7, and Sylvan Learning Center.

Baker is a “veteran member” of the school’s Garden Club, her teacher explained. She helps the club’s sponsor, Mrs. Paladino, engage with the students and lead the club. She works hard and isn’t afraid to contribute.

“I enjoy helping my dad outside in our garden at home, so I learned a little bit about it and wanted to join at school. My teacher, Mrs. Paladino, takes us outside during the day to learn, and it is fun to see Garden Club’s hard work,” Baker explained. “It means a lot that Mrs. Paladino trusts me to be a leader. Mrs. Paladino trusts me to be a role model for all the students that are new to Garden Club.”

Baker is especially excited for the Pollinator Patch that Garden Club is preparing to plant near the bus stop. She is pleased that her best friend recently joined the club, too.

Outside of Garden Club, Baker loves spending time with her friends and playing games in P.E. She plays volleyball and takes art classes, and she enjoys making her own bracelets.

She is fascinated by math and science, which will serve her well on her future career path; Baker wants to become an architect. Her teachers, peers and loved ones know she will achieve it.

Congratulations to Rhese for this recognition from Albert Cassens Elementary School, ECUSD7, and Sylvan Learning Center!

