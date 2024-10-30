JERSEYVILLE - Jerseyville City Council members quickly and unanimously approved a resolution changing the zoning classification for a property commonly known as “The Diner."

Located at 111 Dorothy St. behind the Jerseyville Walgreens, the restaurant and bar announced last month it had undergone a change in ownership.

Tuesday’s meeting documents reveal the new owners as Pearley and Wreatha Hanold, who submitted the rezoning petition.

The reclassification was described as merely a “formality” to get the new owners set up with the proper zoning. The resolution’s passage will see the land’s zoning classification change from B-3 to B-3 with Special Use for Alcohol.

The City Council unanimously passed a motion approving the Hanolds’ petition to rezone The Diner. Mayor Kevin Stork wished them both “good luck” as the new owners of the business.

