JERSEYVILLE - Sgt. Mitch Reynolds has officially retired from the Jerseyville Police Department, capping off a law enforcement career of over 25 years as he transitions to a new role as Jersey County Circuit Clerk.



Reynolds was honored at Tuesday’s Jerseyville City Council meeting, where council members approved his retirement letter after Mayor Kevin Stork read it aloud.

In the letter, Reynolds reflected on the longevity and impact of his law enforcement career, which began on June 21, 1999.

“It has been my privilege to work for and in my hometown,” Reynolds wrote in his retirement letter. “I have worked under seven different mayors and three different chiefs of police. I have trained 25 different probationary police officers during my 20 years of ranking as sergeant.”

Reynolds also thanked his community, adding he feels “honored to be a small part of the history of Jerseyville,” as well as his family for their continued support.

“I would like to thank my family for putting up with my stress, as it is sometimes hard to hide upon returning home after some shifts,” Reynolds continued. “I would like to thank [them] and the Jerseyville citizens for putting faith and trust in me to serve as a local police officer. Patrol often includes being a law enforcer, protector of victims from crime, problems assistant, and a role model for our community’s children.

“I need no recognition for this service to my community, but I would be more than honored if when people remembered me in my policing role, they would think of me as an honest and fair policeman who treated people with respect and compassion.”

Though he won’t be wearing a badge anymore, Reynolds will soon continue serving his community in a new role.

Reynolds ran unopposed during the Nov. 5, 2024 election to become the next Jersey County Circuit Clerk. In March, he won a decisive primary victory over incumbent Circuit Court Clerk Daniel Schetter, who he will replace once sworn in.

Stork and others present at the meeting wished Reynolds the best of luck in his new role as Circuit Clerk.

