The Office of the Commissioner of Baseball announced today that St. Louis Cardinals Minor League pitcher Alex Reyes has received a 50-game suspension without pay after a second positive test for a drug of abuse in violation of the Minor League Drug Prevention and Treatment Program.

In a statement posted on Twitter, Reyes acknowledged his use of marijuana.

I'd like to apologize to everyone. I made mistake and i take full responsibility for it. pic.twitter.com/P1h2n5yIJi — Alex Reyes (@AlexReyes_67) November 9, 2015

Reyes had been pitching in the Arizona Fall League–and had been scheduled to start the Fall Stars Game this past Saturday before being pulled with no explanation. His suspension begins immediately and includes the remaining 10 games his Surprise Saguaros will play, thus leaving the rest of his suspension for 2016.

“Our reports are probably better than the box scores, just very positive,” said General Manager John Mozeliak back in August about Reyes. “As far as prospects go, he’s a special one.”

Reyes, who struck out 151 batters in 101.1 combined innings pitched in 2015, is currently on the Springfield Cardinals (AA) roster.

