(Busch Stadium) Moments after pitcher Luke Weaver finished his postgame interviews about his first Major League victory, the news was shared by St. Louis Cardinals Manager Mike Matheny that fellow rookie Alex Reyes would get his first crack at starting tomorrow.

The spot in the rotation belonged to Mike Leake, who will be unable to take the ball due to shingles.

Thus far in his big league career, Alex Reyes has made five scoreless appearances out of the bullpen with 13 strikeouts in 19.1 innings pitched.

Reyes made 14 starts in Memphis (AAA) this season and compiled a record of 2-3 with a 4.96 ERA. He allowed 63 hits and struck out 93 batters in 65.1 innings pitched with 32 walks.

photo credit: Bill Greenblatt/UPI