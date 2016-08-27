http://www.stlbaseballweekly.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/08/16-8-27-Reyes.mp3

(Busch Stadium) While his first start resulted in a no-decision of the 3-2 loss to Oakland, St. Louis Cardinals rookie Alex Reyes showed more than a glimpse into why the team believes he has such a bright future.

Easily throwing in the high-90s, Reyes finished with a line of 4.2 innings pitched, with two hits, one run (earned), four walks, and four strikeouts.

“I felt like my command could’ve been better,” assessed Reyes. “Four walks, I wasn’t able to get deep in the game but I tried to execute pitches as best as I can and things didn’t work my way. Hopefully, next time will.”

“Alex did a good job of pitching,” said Mike Matheny. “Probably guilty of over-throwing a little bit–especially early, but he had an impressive run of being able to make some really tough count pitches and using his secondary stuff to get him out of trouble. It was not something you normally see from a kid’s first start.”

Admitting that he was a bit “anxious” over the last couple days waiting for his first start, Reyes explained that beginning the game didn’t change his approach.

“Out of the bullpen I was trying to do the same–just get quick outs,” he said. “I was a little out of rhythm. My mechanics, I wasn’t able to establish the ball down early in the game. It was a big day being out there as a starter, but unfortunately I wasn’t able to execute pitches consistently.”

While Reyes impressed in his own way, Mike Matheny also made special note of the performance from the behind plate.

“Yadi did–that was one of the best called games we’ve seen in a long time,” praised Matheny. “I don’t know of many catchers that would go in there with a guy that has a potential to throw 100 and make the 2-0 and 3-2 calls that he made and instill confidence into Alex that he can make those pitches if he does gets behind. To go ahead and throw the fastball and he’s got other stuff to get him out of a jam–that’s stuff that you just don’t get very often.”

“You’ve got to make adjustments every time you see a guy throwing the fastball up and getting behind in the count,” explained Molina. “We were battling the whole game, but he was able to come back and make pitches when he needed.”

“They work extremely well together,” continued Matheny. “Alex got the most out of his stuff. I’d like to seem him, obviously, not quite so jumpy and excited to let it eat all the time because the ball just continued to come up in the zone but overall, just a very, very impressive job pitching.”

The 5th inning run allowed ended the streak of 14.0 consecutive scoreless innings for Reyes, which is the third longest in franchise history for a rookie to begin his career. Von McDaniel recorded 19.0 scoreless innings in 1957 and Pat Perry put up zeroes for 16.1 innings in 1985.

photo credit: Bill Greenblatt/UPI