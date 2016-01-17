St. Louis Cardinals pitching prospect Alex Reyes stepped to the podium and gave a formal apology on Sunday…

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

Reyes was suspended for 50-games without pay in early November after a second test for marijuana. At the time, Reyes was pitching in the Arizona Fall League and was scheduled to start the Fall Stars Game the following day.

Recognized by the Cardinals as their Minor League Co-Pitcher of the Year with Austin Gomber, Reyes went a combined a5-7 with a 2.49 ERA in 22 games started and struck out 151 batters in his 101.1 innings pitched.

Reyes will not be in big league camp with the team in Spring Training, but will still partake in their STEP (Spring Training Early Program) shared General Manager John Mozeliak on Saturday.

More like this:

Today - Durbin Introduces Fair Ball Act To Shore Up Labor Protections For Minor League Baseball Players

Oct 16, 2024 - Meet Julius Ezeagu, Alton West Elementary's Optimist Student of the Month

Sep 23, 2024 - Mayor Mike McCormick re-elected to the IML Board of Directors

Nov 5, 2024 - This Day in History on November 5: Susan B. Anthony Arrested for Voting

Sep 24, 2024 - Junior League of Greater Alton Outlines Three Projects, Looks for New Members

 