GRANITE CITY - The employees of Revity Credit Union continue to showcase their dedication to community service and giving back.

For 2025, they have pledged a remarkable total of $10,143.50 to United Way. The Board of Directors at Revity Credit Union has committed to donating $14,586.50, resulting in a substantial total donation of $25,000.00 for United Way.

The United Way is an organization dedicated to improving lives by harnessing the caring power of communities globally to advance the common good. With generous support from organizations like Revity Credit Union, United Way is able to provide essential services to families and individuals, such as:

Food Security: Helping families and individuals put food on the table.

Helping families and individuals put food on the table. Housing Stability: Ensuring people stay safe in their homes.

Ensuring people stay safe in their homes. Mental Health Resources: Connecting individuals to necessary mental

health support.

Revity Credit Union is known for its strong support of various charitable organizations each year. Some of the noteworthy causes they contribute to include:

Twigs: Providing lunches for children who are at risk of hunger.

Providing lunches for children who are at risk of hunger. Partners for Pets: Supporting animal welfare and rescue efforts.

Supporting animal welfare and rescue efforts. The Greater St. Louis Honor Flight: Honoring veterans by providing

them with a memorable experience.

For more information about Revity Credit Union and their mission of people helping people, visit RevityCU.com.

As a proud not-for-profit Credit Union, Revity Credit Union serves as a beacon for continuous revitalization. With our member-first service approach and innovative financial solutions, we are building a legacy of STRENGTH for generations to come. Revity Credit Union offers convenient options for checking and savings accounts as well as personal, auto, and home equity loans. Members can also stay up to date on their finances 24/7 through numerous ATM locations, online banking, our mobile app, and by visiting RevityCU.com.

