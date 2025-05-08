GRANITE CITY – In April, Revity Credit Union came together to raise $2,900 for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southwestern Illinois through the Revity Threads of Kindness Program.

This program, funded by employees, allows Revity Credit Union staff to embody the credit union's philosophy of people helping people. By contributing a monthly monetary donation to a local organization, employees can enjoy wearing jeans and tennis shoes on Fridays and Saturdays throughout that month.

Article continues after sponsor message

In 2025, Revity Credit Union is committed to impactful giving and community support, weaving kindness into the fabric of our daily lives and ensuring that every jeans day makes a difference. BBBSIL was nominated as the recipient of our April Threads of Kindness donation, receiving $2,900.

April also marks Credit Union Youth Month. To celebrate with our members, Revity Credit Union offered stuffed Revels, which are miniature versions of Revity’s mascot. Each Revel was available for a $10 donation to BBBSIL. Through the jeans program, Revity Credit Union raised $1,475, with an additional $1,425 collected from the sale of the stuffed Revels.

Established in 1980, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southwestern Illinois (BBBSIL) is the leading nonprofit mentoring organization in the region. Their mission is to create and support one-to-one mentoring relationships that unlock the potential and promise of youth. Revity collaborates with BBBSIL for a Financial FUNdamental Night at Edison’s, where matches can gather to learn about financial literacy while enjoying delicious pizza and engaging in arcade games, bowling, and laser tag.

To find out more about Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southwestern Illinois, visit their website at bbbsil.org. For additional information about Revity Credit Union, check out RevityCU.com.

More like this: