COLLINSVILLE - In May 2025, Revity Credit Union came together to raise $1,520 for the Collinsville Junior Service Club through the Revity Threads of Kindness Program.

This program, funded by employees, allows Revity Credit Union staff to embody the credit union's philosophy of people helping people.

By contributing a monthly monetary donation to a local organization, employees can enjoy wearing jeans and tennis shoes on Fridays and Saturdays throughout that month. In 2025, Revity Credit Union is committed to impactful giving and community support, weaving kindness into the fabric of our daily lives and ensuring that every jeans day makes a difference.

The Collinsville Junior Service Club was nominated as the recipient of Revity's May Threads of Kindness donation, receiving $1,520.00.

The Collinsville Junior Service Club provides women an opportunity to make a difference in this community by enriching the lives of others.

The club plans social events and organizes fundraisers so that members of the community can gather and raise money to directly support those in need. Follow the Collinsville Junior Service Club on Facebook to see how they continue to give back to the community! Visit RevityCU.com to find out more about Revity Credit Union.

