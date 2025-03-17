GRANITE CITY - Revity Credit Union rallied together to raise $1,375.00 in the month of March to benefit TWIGS with the Revity Threads of Kindness Program. This program, funded by employees, allows Revity Credit Union staff to embody the credit union's philosophy of people helping people.

By contributing a monthly monetary donation to a local organization, employees can enjoy wearing jeans and tennis shoes on Fridays and Saturdays throughout that month. In 2025, Revity Credit Union is committed to impactful giving and community support, weaving kindness into the fabric of our daily lives and ensuring that every jeans day makes a difference.

TWIGS was nominated as the recipient of our March Threads of Kindness donation, receiving $1,375.00. As a 501©3 non-profit charity organization, Twigs has a goal to provide a lunch to the children who are at risk of not having a lunch during the summer months.

Through Twigs, it cost about $1.35 per a lunch, with Revity’s contributions over 1,000 lunches will be paid for this summer. Every dollar donated can make a significant difference in a child's life, turning hunger into hope. Together, we can bridge the gap and ensure that no child goes hungry. To find out more about the TWIGS, visit their website at https://www.twigsforkids.com/. For additional information about Revity Credit Union, check out http://revitycreditunion.com/.

