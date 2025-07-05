FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS – Revity Credit Union proudly hosted its 9th Annual Tee Up Fore Veterans Golf Tournament at Stonewolf Golf Club in Fairview Heights. Despite the rain, the community's spirit shined brightly as the event took place on June 6th, the anniversary of D-Day, a day of profound historical significance. This year’s outing was a tremendous success, raising a total of $41,595 to benefit the Greater St. Louis Honor Flight.

The Tee Up Fore Veterans event is a cherished community tradition that unites local businesses, golf lovers, and generous donors, all working towards a common goal: supporting our veterans. This year's event was particularly special as it honored WWII Veteran Ralph "Goldie" Goldsticker, who passed away just a week before the golf outing. His legacy and dedication to our nation were fondly remembered throughout the day. Revity Credit Union generously donated $20,000 to cover the outing expenses, ensuring that all proceeds could directly support the Greater St. Louis Honor Flight. An impressive $21,595 was raised through a combination of sponsorships, raffles, and participation by golf teams. This collective effort exemplifies our community's unwavering commitment to honoring our veterans and recognizing their invaluable service and sacrifice for our country. "We are incredibly grateful for the outpouring of support from our community," said Lauren McGee, Marketing and Business Development Manager at Revity Credit Union. "Our veterans have given so much for our country, and it's an honor to contribute to an organization that ensures they receive the recognition and gratitude they deserve."

The Greater St. Louis Honor Flight is a non-profit organization dedicated to honoring veterans by transporting them to Washington, D.C., to visit the memorials dedicated to their service and sacrifices. The funds raised will help cover the costs of these trips, creating unforgettable experiences for the veterans who have bravely served our nation. Revity Credit Union extends heartfelt thanks to everyone who participated, sponsored, and volunteered at this year's Tee Up Fore Veterans Golf Tournament. Your generosity and support make a meaningful difference in the lives of our nation's heroes. To hear more about the Greater St. Louis Honor Flight, visit https://gslhonorflight.org/

