EDWARDSVILLE – In September, Revity Credit Union employees came together to raise $1,410.00 for the Oasis Women’s Center through the Revity Threads of Kindness Program.

This program, funded by employees, allows Revity Credit Union staff to embody the credit union's philosophy of people helping people. By contributing a monthly monetary donation to a local organization, employees can enjoy wearing jeans and tennis shoes on Fridays and Saturdays throughout that month. In 2025, Revity Credit Union is committed to impactful giving and community support, weaving kindness into the fabric of our daily lives and ensuring that every “jeans day” makes a difference.

The Oasis Women’s Center was nominated as the recipient of our September Threads of Kindness donation, receiving $1,410.00 that will support adults and children in our local community who are affected by domestic violence. Revity Credit Union’s donation will help fund the Oasis Women’s Center’s shoes and medications accounts.

The center serves as a shelter for families who are not safe to stay at home, offering a full range of supportive services, including help with employment, housing search, and advocacy.

