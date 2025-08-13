FAIRMONT CITY – In August, Revity Credit Union employees came together to raise $1,405.00 for The Latino Roundtable through the Revity Threads of Kindness Program. This program, funded by employees, allows Revity Credit Union staff to embody the credit union's philosophy of people helping people.

By contributing a monthly monetary donation to a local organization, employees can enjoy wearing jeans and tennis shoes on Fridays and Saturdays throughout that month. In 2025, Revity Credit Union is committed to impactful giving and community support, weaving kindness into the fabric of our daily lives and ensuring that every “jeans day” makes a difference.

The Latino Roundtable was nominated as the recipient of our August Threads of Kindness donation, receiving $1,405.00 that will support their efforts to serve the Latino communities across several Illinois counties, including Bond, Clinton, Madison, Monroe, Randolph, St. Clair, and Washington.

The Latino Roundtable, a 501(c)(3) organization, is known for its commitment to enhancing the lives of the Latino community. Their initiatives include an Easter Egg Hunt, Trunk or Treat, Health Fair, Back to School Bash, and College Scholarships. Revity Credit Union’s contribution will provide essential resources to the Latino community, helping them achieve daily success. To find out more about The Latino Roundtable visit thelatinoroundtable.org. For more information about Revity Credit, visit RevityCU.com.

