GRANITE CITY - Employees of Revity Credit Union united during the month of September to raise $1,206.94 in support of Billie’s Kids Christmas through their Revel for a Cause Jeans Program.

The Revel for a Cause Jeans Program is an employee funded program that gives Revity Credit Union employees the opportunity to support the credit union philosophy of people helping people. By making a monthly, monetary donation to a local organization, Revity Credit Union employees can wear jeans and tennis shoes on Fridays and Saturdays during that month.

At Revity Credit Union, our commitment lies in supporting our community and prioritizing our members' well-being. Revity has proudly selected Billie’s Kids Christmas as the recipient of their Revel for a Cause donation. During the month of September, Revity Credit Union employees donated $1,206.94 to Billie’s Kids Christmas. Billie's Kids Christmas is an initiative that aims to bring joy and festive cheer to children in need, ensuring they experience the magic of Christmas through gifts and basic needs.

Billie’s Kids Christmas supports 500 local children each year, ensuring that they experience the magic and warmth of the Christmas season. By collaborating closely with local school social workers, Billie's Kids Christmas identifies families who could use a little extra cheer during the holidays. Each child involved in the program is gifted a collection of essentials and treats, including gifts, a coat, hat, gloves, and blankets, among other items.

Billie’s Kids Christmas not only brings smiles to young faces but also reduces some of the burdens families may face, making the festive season truly special for everyone involved. To support this worthy cause, make checks payable to Granite City Area Community Foundation – Memo: BK and mail it to PO Box 1474, Granite City, IL 62040. To learn more about Revity Credit Union, visit RevityCU.com.