GRANITE CITY - Revity Credit Union recently announced the positions of Director at the 84th Annual Meeting. Elected to serve two-year terms as Director were Barry Stuart, Robert Ribbing, Ken Newton, and Kim Frantz. Officers for 2025 are: Ken Newton (Chairperson), Ken Shipp (Vice-Chairperson), Jim Devine (Treasurer), and Kim Frantz (Secretary). Credit unions are member-owned, not-for-profit financial cooperatives that have a volunteer board of directors.

This year, Revity’s Annual Meeting was conducted by their new President and CEO, John Merritt. In his President’s Report, John notes, “Your credit union remained strong this past year. Membership at year-end was 36,569, with total assets over $460 million.” Also speaking at the meeting was Kevin Shaw, Illinois Credit Union League Vice President, Regional Management. Shaw connected on the exciting management change in recent months, with the retirement of Keith Burton, former President and CEO of Revity Credit Union.

He also congratulated Revity on earning three first-place awards with the Illinois Credit Union League, exemplifying the people helping people philosophy. The honors included the Desjardins Youth Financial Education Award, which is presented to the credit union that shows leadership within the movement on behalf of financial literacy for young people.

Revity also accepted the Dora Maxwell Social Responsibility Award for its outstanding social responsibility projects within the community. Lastly, Revity received the Louis Herring Award for their extraordinary job incorporating credit union philosophy into daily operations. Fore more information on Revity Credit Union, please visit RevityCU.com.

