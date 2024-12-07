EDWARDSVILLE - The employees of Revity Credit Union united to raise $1,390.00 for the Madison County Fallen Officer Memorial Fund through their Revel for a Cause Jeans Program. This program, funded by employees, allows Revity Credit Union staff to embody the credit union's philosophy of people helping people.

By contributing a monthly monetary donation to a local organization, employees can enjoy wearing jeans and tennis shoes on Fridays and Saturdays throughout that month.

"At Revity Credit Union, we are dedicated to supporting our community and prioritizing our members' well-being," a Revity spokesperson said. "We are proud to have selected the Madison County Fallen Officer Memorial Fund as the recipient of our Revel for a Cause donation."

In November, Revity employees contributed $1,390 to the Madison County Fallen Officer Memorial Fund, a 501c3 organization committed to honoring fallen officers in Madison County, Illinois. Their mission is to provide a space for family, friends, and the community to pay tribute to these heroes.

Thanks to the generosity of the Revity employees, a remarkable total of $17,562.09 was donated to eleven local organizations through the 2024 Revel for a Cause Jeans Program!

For more information about Revity Credit Union, please visit RevityCU.com.

