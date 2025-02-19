EDWARDSVILLE - Revity Credit Union joined together to raise $1,525.00 in the month of February to benefit Edwardsville Neighbors with the Revity Threads of Kindness Program.

This program, funded by employees, allows Revity Credit Union staff to embody the credit union's philosophy of people helping people. By contributing a monthly monetary donation to a local organization, employees can enjoy wearing jeans and tennis shoes on Fridays and Saturdays throughout that month.

In 2025, Revity Credit Union is committed to impactful giving and community support, weaving kindness into the fabric of our daily lives and ensuring that every jeans day makes a difference.

Article continues after sponsor message

The Edwardsville Neighbors was nominated as the recipient of our February Threads of Kindness donation, receiving $1,525.

As a 501©3 non-profit charity organization, Edwardsville Neighbors aspires to ease the financial burdens of local families with various needs, while inspiring generosity and goodwill among the residents of our community.

In doing so, they ultimately hope to extend the positive impacts of their work throughout neighboring communities as well. These goals can only be achieved with the support of our great community.

More like this: