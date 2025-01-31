EDWARDSVILLE - Revity Credit Union has launched its 2025 Jeans Program, “Threads of Kindness,” with a donation of $1,515 to the Edwardsville Arts Center.

This program, funded by employees, allows Revity Credit Union staff to embody the credit union's philosophy of people helping people. By contributing a monthly monetary donation to a local organization, employees can enjoy wearing jeans and tennis shoes on Fridays and Saturdays throughout that month.

In 2025, Revity Credit Union is committed to impactful giving and community support, weaving kindness into the fabric of our daily lives and ensuring that every jeans day makes a difference. The Edwardsville Arts Center was nominated as the recipient of our January Threads of Kindness donation, receiving $1,515.

As a 501(c)3 non-profit community visual arts organization, the Edwardsville Arts center aims to inspire the lives of youth and the creative spirit of adults through classes, exhibits and cultural events. With a dedicated team of passionate artists and educators, the center offers a wide range of programs designed to engage and enrich the community. From art classes and summer camps to gallery exhibitions and outreach initiatives, there is something for everyone to enjoy.

To find out more about the Edwardsville Arts Center, visit their website at EdwardsvilleArtsCenter.com. For additional information about Revity Credit

Union, check out RevityCU.com.

