EDWARDSVILLE - In October, employees of Revity Credit Union came together to raise $4,562.15 for the American Cancer Society through their Revel for a Cause Jeans Program.

The Revel for a Cause Jeans Program is an employee funded program that gives Revity Credit Union employees the opportunity to support the credit union philosophy of people helping people. By making a monthly, monetary donation to a local organization, Revity Credit Union employees can wear jeans and tennis shoes on Fridays and Saturdays during that month.

At Revity Credit Union, our commitment lies in supporting our community and prioritizing our members' well-being. Revity has proudly selected the American Cancer Society as the recipient of their Revel for a Cause donation.

During the month of October, Revity Credit Union proudly contributed $4,562.15 to the American Cancer Society. This generous donation resulted from collaborative efforts: $1,191 was collected through the jeans program, while $3,371.15 came from the sale of Revity Cares cards. To honor Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Revity offered these cards for $1 to its members, allowing them to write uplifting messages for cancer patients. All funds and cards collected throughout October were donated to the American Cancer Society.

The American Cancer Society is committed to enhancing the lives of cancer patients and their families through advocacy, research, and support. They strive to ensure access to resources for prevention, early detection, treatment, and survival. For more details about the American Cancer Society, please visit cancer.org. To learn more about Revity Credit Union, visit RevityCU.com.

