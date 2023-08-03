EDWARDSVILLE - Revity Credit Union on Plum Street in Edwardsville is nearing the end of construction.

While there is not currently an opening date, a worker at the site confirmed that construction is in the “final stages.”

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

The Southwest Illinois bank was previously known as GCS Credit Union, but changed its name to Revity Credit Union in July 2023. This building in Edwardsville already sports the new name. It will provide the same banking services as other Revity branches in the area.

Article continues after sponsor message

Construction is by Contegra Construction Company in Edwardsville. The property is managed by Wittenauer Properties in O’Fallon, IL.

To learn more about Revity Credit Union, visit their official website.

More like this:

Revity Credit Union Employees Raise $1,410 For Oasis Women’s Center Through Threads of Kindness Program
Sep 23, 2025
Employees Fund 1,545 Donation To Glen-Ed Food Pantry Through Revity Threads of Kindness
Jul 30, 2025
Revity Credit Union Employees Raise $1,405 for The Latino Roundtable Through Threads of Kindness Program
Aug 13, 2025
Revity Credit Union in Fairview Heights' Veterans Golf Tournament Raises $41,595 for Greater St. Louis Honor Flight
Jul 5, 2025
Collinsville National Night Out Draws Large Crowd to Woodland Park
Aug 5, 2025

 