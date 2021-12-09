Revitalizing the Local Community: Hawthorn Coffeehouse and Boutiques

By Tara L. Cale

The families of Clare and August Adams have been part of the Carlinville community since the early 1900s. Clare’s grandfather, Maurice Sullivan, ran a small pharmacy and soda fountain on the downtown Carlinville square in the 1930s, Clare’s parents continued the business and her brothers have continued the tradition. August’s grandmother, Jean Stickler, was one of the first graduates of Blackburn College, the same college August graduated from and that their daughter, Ella, attends currently.

Their families run various businesses in Carlinville and have always loved being a part of the community. Watching the community change and grow over the years made the Adams’ want to be a bigger part of that community and its growth. In 2019 they opened The Hawthorn Tree Coffeehouse & Boutiques on the east side of the Carlinville downtown square. The name is inspired by the Hawthorn tree, considered sacred in many countries. In Ireland, people will visit the Hawthorn tree to pray, connect and find peace.

Hawthorn Tree was created as a local gathering spot for delicious coffee, wonderful bakery items, hand-made waffle cones, and local Prairie Farms ice cream. The Boutiques at Hawthorn are run as a cooperative and feature products from 12 local artisans and entrepreneurs. It’s a place to showcase quality and unique products from local merchants.

A portion of all proceeds benefit local groups and charities.

Hawthorn Tree believes in the goodness and strength of small-town America. Their goal is to be a part of the rejuvenation and revitalization of the local community.

Hawthorn prides itself on great espresso and a unique shopping experience but it’s really not about the coffee or the boutique’s… it’s about connection and community. Hawthorn is a place for families, co-workers, and friends to come together in a real way, face-to-face, and connect. Their hope is that each and everyone will enjoy their visit and Hawthorn will become your new favorite spot!

The coffee shop serves up a rich espresso that is freshly ground for each drink from a Golden Bean award-winning blend. Whether it’s an Americano, hot latte, iced mochas, or frozen hot chocolate, you will fall in love with their dangerously delicious drinks. Personally, I don’t, and can’t drink coffee but Hawthorn has a variety of teas to choose from, both hot and iced. My personal favorite is half green, half black tea.

Article continues after sponsor message

Great drinks are made with quality products. Their water is filtered and triple purified with the help of Bloom Water. Hawthorn exclusively uses fresh Prairie Farms milk, ice cream, and products. Freshly baked donuts are made daily by B &K Bakery in Mt Olive and a local pastry chef makes a wide variety of specialty items including many delicious Keto options. Their house brew is sourced from local roasters, Kazoo Coffee. Most drinks can be ordered hot, iced, or frozen. They can be ordered decaf or even without espresso and can be made with nondairy options including unsweetened almond milk and soy. They have zero sugar, zero carb, zero-calorie, and gluten-free options as well!

Looking for great holiday gifts? There is truly something for everyone here! Pick up a pound of gourmet coffee and espresso beans, unique mugs, or coffee supplies at Hawthorn Coffeehouse. Do you need a gift but are not sure what to buy, grab a Hawthorn gift card. You can even purchase it online and have it mailed directly to the recipient with a card and special note from you. The Boutiques at Hawthorn offer an eclectic variety of products for sale from local merchants including Wildflour Kitchenware, Brave Hazel and Little Braves clothing for all ages and sizes, Carlinville’s Broom Orchard products, exotic imports from Ooak, hand-created jewelry from HB Designs, fine home decor by Denby Designs, vintage clothing and accessories by New Hope and Syd’s Thrifts, a wide variety of body care, bath essentials and a full line of all-natural beauty care by Beauty Counter.

Brave Hazel is a customer favorite at Hawthorn. Clare and BH owner, Laura Convery, actually worked together in this exact building twenty years ago! Now they are back together for something even bigger and better. Brave Hazel was a dream of Laura's for many years and evolved into reality in 2017. The name was inspired by her grandmother Hazel, who was always the light of her life. Her courage and faithful spirit left a lifelong impact on Laura’s path. The mission at Brave Hazel is that you leave feeling inspired, beautiful, and confident. Brave Hazel offers a wide selection of boutique clothing for women and her newest venture, Little Braves, which has unique clothing for children. There is also a section of pet supplies for your four-legged babies that includes bandanas, leashes, toys, and novelties.

And now here is something really cool. The Hawthorn Tree also has Roots, a children’s play center! It’s a private area just for parents and kids, located in the basement area where parents can visit while their kids enjoy a play spot throughout the long winters. Whether you come to The Hawthorn Tree to enjoy shopping the boutiques, have coffee and pastries with friends, or a break from your routine with your kids at Roots, The Hawthorn Tree hopes your visit will be pleasant, and that you will return again and again. The Hawthorn Tree is a perfect one-stop-sip-and-shop, especially during this most wonderful time of the year!

In addition to the coffeehouse and boutiques in Carlinville, Hawthorn has a coffeehouse (no boutiques) located at 107 E. Main in Mt. Olive. Hours are 6:30 am - 2 pm Tuesday through Friday, and Saturday 8-2. Find out more on Facebook.com/Hawthorn Tree Mt. Olive.

A great time to stop by Hawthorn Coffeehouse and Boutiques in Carlinville would be the first weekend of December during Carlinville’s annual Christmas celebration, A Carlinville Christmas, which will take place from Friday, Dec. 3rd through Sunday, Dec. 5th. There will be holiday lights and displays, a tent with vendors, food vendors, strolling carolers, Santa, reindeer, a petting zoo, and more to help you get in the spirit of the season. Local businesses will be offering special sales, discounts, and other events to coincide. Free trolley service will be available to take you to and from all activities that weekend including A Carlinville Christmas in downtown Carlinville, the Carlinville Plaza, the Macoupin County Historical Mansion for their 9th Annual Christmas Show and Handmade Christmas store, and the Carlinville Christmas Market at Cross Church with over 100 vendors under one roof!

Stop by Hawthorn Coffeehouse and Boutiques on Thursday, December 9 for their Holiday Open House from 10:30-4:30 for special sales, refreshments, door prizes, and a Christmas Hide-and-Seek game where Christmas trees will be hidden throughout the store. If you find one it will reveal a secret prize or discount available with purchase.

The best way to experience Hawthorn Coffeehouse and Boutiques is just to come on in - any time! Hawthorn Coffeehouse & Boutiques in Carlinville is located at 242 East Side Square. Winter/Holiday Coffeeshop hours are Monday through Friday, 6:30 am to 5 pm, and Saturday 8-4. The Boutiques are open 10:30-4:30 pm Monday through Friday, and 8-4 on Saturday. Find out more athttp://www.hawthorntree.com, or on Facebook.

This story originally ran in the Dec 2021 issue of The Prairie Land Buzz Magazine, which is distributed free each month to 11 IL counties. Find out more at The Prairie Land Buzz Magazine

More like this: