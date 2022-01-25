EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville/Glen Carbon Chamber of Commerce was pleased to provide a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the first customer appreciation weekend at Revitalize Nutrition, a new smoothie and juice bar that recently opened at 1019 Century Drive in Edwardsville.

Co-owners Britney Murphy and Tim Martin are featured along with members of their team and supporters from the local business community. One attendee described the atmosphere as "a healthy version of Cheers! The vibe in here is unlike anything I've experienced before."

Ed/Glen Chamber volunteer ambassadors and business supporters in attendance were L to R: Laura Mattson (First Community Credit Union), Jeremy Colton (Big Frog Custom T-Shirts & More), Alex St. Peters (True Value Rental), Rob Pickerell (Town & Country Bank), Sam Fink (Holmes Insurance Group), Jane Ahasay (Glen-Ed Pantry), Carter Marteeny (BARBERMurphy), Tim Martin (Revitalize Nutrition), Britney Murphy (Revitalize Nutrition), Mary Jo Smith (Hospice of Southern Illinois) and Traci Daniels (Anchored in Truth Ministries).

Additional information on Revitalize Nutrition can be found on Facebook and Instagram or by calling 618-666-3002.

