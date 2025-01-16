NORMAL - Derek Reuhl won the one-meter springboard diving event, while Andre Myers took the 100-yard backstroke as the only winners for Edwardsville on the day, as the Tigers boys swimming team all swam well in finishing third at the Iron Invite meet Saturday afternoon at Normal Community High School.

Galesburg won the team title with 380 points, with Normal Community West coming in second at 362 points, the Tigers came in third with 299 points, the host Ironmen were fourth with 286 points, and Peoria Richwoods rounded out the top five with 209 points.

The day got started off on the right foot for Edwardsville, and Ruehl won the diving competition with 389 points, while the 200-yard medley relay team of Logan Heepke, Daniel Wang, Bryce Seymour, and Jace Snyder came in fourth at 1:54.29. Jackson Suhre finished third in the 200-yard freestyle with a time of 1:54.52, while Heepke came in eighth at 2:05.92. Wang finished seventh in the 200-yard individual medley with a time of 2L18.48, while teammate Andrew Knef came in ninth at 2:24.29. Austin Norcio was second in the 50-yard freestyle, having a time of 22.28 seconds, while Seymour was 14th at 27.55 seconds.

Myers came in second in the 100-yard butterfly with a time of 55.79 seconds, with Seymour coming in 11th at 1:08.65, while Norcio placed third in the 100-yard freestyle at 49.06 seconds, and Knef was 10th with a time of 55.55 seconds. In the 500-yard freestyle, Suhre was second at 5:06.21, while the 200-yard freestyle relay team of Norcio, Myers, Suhre, and Knef came in third at 1:34.67.

Myers won the 100-yard backstroke with a time of 54.20 seconds, with Heepke finishing eighth at 1:05.02. Wang finished seventh in the 100-yard breaststroke, having a time of 1:09.13, while Micah Finckbone was 12th at 1:27.43. In the final event, the 400-yard freestyle relay, the Edwardsville team of Knef, Norcio, Suhre, and Myers finished third at 3:30.03.

