JERSEYVILLE - Dust off those gloves and spikes, because it is time for a fun season of adult softball. Registration is now open for the Jerseyville Parks and Recreation Department (JPRD) Men's Slow-Pitch Softball League. Games will be held on Sunday afternoons/nights with Saturday nights being reserved for rain-outs. The guaranteed seven game season will tentatively run from April 24-June 12.

games will not be held on May 29. The top four teams will advance to playoffs at the conclusion of the regular season. Games will be played at Dolan Park on Diamond A. All teams need to be aware that alcohol is prohibited within the park.

Players must be a minimum of 18 years old. League fee is $325 per team and is due at the time of registration. Deadline is Friday, April 15, so hurry to register! League is open to resident and non-resident teams.

For more information or to learn how to register, please visit http://parks-recreation.jerseyville-il.us, call office at 618.498.2222 or email jerseyvilleparkandrec@jerseyville-il.us.

