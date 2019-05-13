EDWARDSVILLE - Montclaire Swim Club has a series of events set to introduce the exciting 2019 season to those interested.

An open house is set for Wednesday, May 15, Thursday, May 16, Friday, May 17, from 6:30 to 8 p.m. and Saturday, May 18, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Pool office hours will occur May 13 and May 15.

"Anyone wanting to explore the club and what we offer is welcome to stop by,' said Montclaire Swim Club President Bob Rettle. "They can also sign up for swim team, swim lessons and reserve the facility for parties as well as purchase a membership during those times."

Rettle said board members and other volunteers have been working to clean up the pool, paint and take care of the trees and surrounding areas to the swim club in recent days. Rettle said he is extremely excited about the upcoming season and what Montclaire has to offer. There was a volunteer workday on a recent Saturday at Montclaire Swim Club and he said a lot of positive results came from that effort.

Bob Rettle is president of the Montclaire Swim Club. Todd Taplin is vice president; Trish Grant is secretary; Marty Adams is the secretary. Other board members are Alex Pellock, Michelle Hansen, Tim Norton, Rob Gramke, Bob Ribbing, and Scott Osborn.

For more information, contact Montclaire Swim Club at (618) 407-7665.

