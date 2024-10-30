GODFREY - Lewis and Clark Community College welcomes veterans to attend the upcoming Veterans Day Celebration from 12:30-2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2024 in the Ahlemeyer Atrium (Trimpe 141). The event is free, and the entire community is encouraged to come out and support our Veterans.

L&C Veterans Services will provide light refreshments and special gifts for L&C veterans.

“I look forward to spending time with the Lewis and Clark community honoring our Veterans,” Special Guest Laurel “Buff” Burkel said. “This will be an exceptional day to recognize their service to our nation.”

Burkel will give an inspirational speech about the story of her survival and recovery from her helicopter crash.

Her speech will highlight the power of positivity in supporting one another and its fundamental connection to personal resilience.

“Buff is an amazing person with an incredible story,” Veterans Services Coordinator Sarah Albright said. “She is an inspiration to everyone she encounters.

Albright said she and her husband have had the pleasure of knowing Burkel for the past few years due to her involvement with the St. Louis Blues Warriors hockey program for disabled Veterans.

“She has been such an inspiration to me,” Albright said. “I knew I had to introduce her to our veterans.”

Learn more about L&C Veterans Services at https://www.lc.edu/student-services/veteran-services.html. For questions or additional assistance, contact Albright at (618) 468-5312 or salbright@lc.edu.

