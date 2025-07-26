ALTON - Rebecca Nixon, a retired kindergarten teacher who started her career in the Alton School District at Gilson Brown Elementary, left a very positive impact on her teaching journey with the district and school.

She dedicated herself to influencing her students the right way each year, always making her classrooms memorable. Nixon's students were always ready for the next grade after she honed their skills.

When asked what she loved most about her work, Nixon said it was the opportunity to influence students' lives positively.

Article continues after sponsor message

Now retired, she plans to spend more quality time with her family.

In addition to family, Nixon enjoys traveling and attending sporting events during her free time and is consistently seen at Redbird home competitions.

Offering advice to new educators, Nixon said the most important part of teaching is "building strong relationships with both students and colleagues."

She said those relationships are the true keys to being a teacher who has an impact on both the students and the school in general.

More like this: