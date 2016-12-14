Litchfield - On December 12, 2016, at Illinois State Police (ISP) District 18 Headquarters, one of Santa’s helpers came in. One of our retired ISP District 18 personnel, Ray Riemenschneider, and his wife came by to pay us a visit.

Mr. Riemenschneider, who had collected toy cars for many years, heard about the “Cops for Kids” toy drive campaign being held by various law enforcement agencies in Montgomery County. Cops for Kids is a program started by the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Department to give gifts to children who are less fortunate.

After years of collecting the metal toy cars, Mr. Reimenschneider was recently told his collection was not worth more than what he paid for them. Due to this fact, Mr. Reimenschneider decided to donate the cars to the toy drive. He said to him the cars are worth more in a child’s hands than on his shelf collecting dust.

“The Illinois State Police officers and employees, retired or active, are committed to the public we serve,” said ISP District 18 Interim Commander Timothy Tyler. He continued by saying, “Ray is what the Illinois State Police is truly about. When a situation arises where we can help, we do what we can to complete the task.”

If additional people would like to help donate, please contact Trooper Heath Bryan at (217)324-4900 Ext. 223 or contact your local police department within Montgomery County for a drop box location.

